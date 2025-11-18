New social welfare office building inaugurated; to serve North West Delhi residents

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated district social welfare office building in north west Delhi's Azadpur, facilitating people living in 15 Assembly segments in the area.

Gupta said the residents of 15 Assembly constituencies falling under (North West-I and North West-II) would now receive prompt and direct services of social welfare department, including old-age pension, widow pension, disability pension, scholarship schemes among others, under one roof.

The event was attended by Social Welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh and local MLA MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia, The new building is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring beneficiaries receive a better experience and faster service delivery, said the chief minister and emphasised that that social justice is not merely a policy but the cornerstone of her government’s governance model.

“Our priority is to ensure that no citizen of Delhi is excluded from accessing government welfare schemes,” she said.

The new district office building cost approximately Rs 2.14 crore. Earlier the office was functioning from a school building in Rohini, said Indraj. PTI VIT VIT NB NB