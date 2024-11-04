New software for fast-tracking project approvals: Karnataka Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil announced on Monday that a new software developed by Microsoft will simplify the approval process for industrial projects under the state’s single-window system.

The platform, to be launched at Invest Karnataka 2025, aims to issue all necessary clearances within a maximum of 100 days.

Patil, in a statement, highlighted that while neighbouring states grant approvals within 60-70 days, Karnataka’s average approval time currently stands at around 300 days.

"We aim to reduce the state’s approval period to 60-70 days, as prolonged delays could impact our competitiveness in securing investments," he said.

Currently, industrial projects in Karnataka require approval from 33 departments, covering 147 types of services, including fire, law, and forestry. The new software will integrate all these approvals onto a single platform, streamlining the process and significantly cutting approval timelines.

Patil added that government officials, including ministers and department heads, will be trained to use the software, with departments expected to expedite their processes through its implementation.

"This technology will allow investors to track the real-time status of their approvals from anywhere," he said.

The minister also introduced a new website designed to showcase Karnataka’s investment appeal.

Additionally, UMA, an AI-powered interactive platform, offers voice-based information in Kannada, English, and major global languages, Patil said. PTI AMP SSK KH