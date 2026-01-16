New sports culture in country due to Modi govt's efforts, says Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said a new sports culture has developed in the country under the Modi government.

He made the remarks at the inaugural programme of the Eastern Zone Inter-University Women's Basketball Tournament at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University.

"Over the past 11 years, we have witnessed the birth of a new sports culture. Before 2014, sports and sporting competitions were not part of the government's agenda. People believed it was not a priority area. It was often neglected," Adityanath said.

He said before athletes were forced to move to other states as the infrastructure did not meet international standards.

"But now, after 2014, the kind of sports culture that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed is truly remarkable to witness," the chief minister said.