New state BJP chief to be known by evening: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the name of the new state BJP president will be known by Thursday evening.

"Who will be the state (BJP) president will be known at 7 pm today. It will be someone who will not be contesting the Assembly elections," Sarma told reporters at Morigaon, when asked about the top party post in the state.

He, however, refused to divulge further details.

Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita is the incumbent BJP Assam unit president, who took charge in June 2021.

State party spokesperson Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral told PTI that the nomination filing process for the state president will conclude at 7 pm on Thursday.

"Our top leadership is in consultation with aspiring candidates as well as senior leaders. A unanimous choice is expected to be arrived at," he said.

Party in-charge of the state Harish Dwivedi is already here to oversee the process, while central leaders Sambit Patra and Sunil Bansal reached earlier in the day.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to reach in the evening as central observer for the election, Maral said.

The spokesperson added that even if only one candidate is to file for nomination, the official declaration of the result will be done on Friday.