New TCP guidelines for time-bound grievances redressal in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 10 (PTI) The Town and Country Planning department has issued new guidelines to ensure transparency and time-bound redressal of public grievances, a department spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The new system aims to create an effective mechanism for resolving complaints at the local level. Grievance redressal authorities have been set up at the divisional, sub-divisional and office levels.

At the Divisional Town Planning Office, people can submit their complaints to the Town and Country Planner. If a complainant is not satisfied with the decision, an appeal can be filed before the State Town Planner. At the Sub-Divisional level, complaints can be submitted to the Assistant Town Planner, with the Town and Country Planner serving as the appellate authority.

In districts without Divisional Town Planning Office, specific arrangements have been made. Residents of Chamba district can submit their complaints to the Town and Country Planner at Dharamshala. Those in Una district can approach the Town and Country Planner at Hamirpur, while residents of Bilaspur can file grievances at Mandi, the spokesperson said in a statement.

At the Town Planning Office level, complaints will be handled by the Planning Officer. If the resolution is not satisfactory, the matter will be forwarded to the Town and Country Planner.

The spokesperson said complaints must be heard within 15 working days and resolved within 30 working days. If a complaint is not resolved within this period, it will be forwarded for further action within five working days.

Appeals will be registered within five working days. The hearing and review process will be completed within 30 working days, with a final decision issued within 60 working days of registration.

Grievances can be submitted through a dedicated portal on the TCP website or in the prescribed format at the District Town Planner Office. A State Grievance Monitoring Committee will be constituted to review the process and submit half-yearly reports to the government, the spokesperson added. PTI BPL AKY