New Telangana Ministers allotted portfolios

Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) The three newly-inducted ministers in Telangana were assigned portfolios on Wednesday.

According to a government notification, G Vivek Venkata Swamy has been given charge of Labour and Mines and Geology, while Adluri Laxman Kumar has been assigned SC Development, Tribal Welfare, Minorities Welfare.

Vakiti Srihari has been appointed Minister for Animal Husbandry, Sports and Youth Services, it said late on Wednesday night.

The three leaders were sworn-in as ministers in the Telangana government on Sunday, marking the first cabinet expansion under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Reddy is understood to have held discussions with AICC leaders on the issue of cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios during his isit to the Delhi.

He returned to Hyderabad Wednesday evening after a three-day visit to the National Capital.