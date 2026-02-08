New terminal at Rajahmundry airport to be inaugurated soon: Union Civil Aviation Minister

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 8 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has said that the new terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari district will be inaugurated soon as construction works are progressing at a fast pace.

The new terminal is being developed with modern facilities to provide greater comfort and convenience for passengers and officials are directed to expedite the works and complete them by March 31, he said.

"The new terminal at Rajahmundry Airport is nearing completion and will be inaugurated shortly as works are moving ahead at a brisk pace," Naidu said in an official release late on Saturday.

The union minister conducted a field-level inspection of the ongoing terminal works and reviewed the progress with officials of the Airports Authority of India and the executing agency, it said.

Designed with contemporary infrastructure, the upcoming terminal is expected to enhance passenger handling capacity and improve overall travel experience at the regional airport, the release said.

Keeping the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu in view, the airport is being developed in a manner that reflects the cultural heritage of Rajamahendravaram, he said.

The union minister noted that the airport is being shaped as a key gateway for the people of the Godavari region and to boost regional connectivity.

He further said that the upgraded terminal will give a major push to tourism and economic growth, adding that more flight services to Rajahmundry are expected to be launched soon. PTI MS KH