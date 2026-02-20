New terminal of Guwahati airport to begin operations from Feb 22: Himanta

Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the new terminal of the Guwahati airport will commence operations from February 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on December 20.

''From an open space to a world-class gateway in just a few years. This transformation reflects a clear vision for a more connected and confident Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Inaugurated by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji, the @GuwahatiAirport opens its doors to the world from Feb 22,'' he said.

Domestic and international flights are likely to operate from the new terminal by March, while the old terminal will be converted into a cargo hub, an official said.

The Rs 4,000-crore Integrated Terminal-2 Building is designed to handle 13.1 million passengers per year, he said.

The airport is named after Assam's first chief minister, whose 80-foot statue was also unveiled by Modi outside the terminal. PTI DG RBT