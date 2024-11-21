New Tidel Park at Pattabiram to ensure IT development in northern TN

Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) The stage is all set for the formal launch of the Rs 330 crore Tidel Park at Pattabiram here to foster development of information technology in northern Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Thursday.

The project established on an area of 11.41 acres in neighbouring Thiruvallur district will employ 5,000 to 6,000 people in the initial phase in the IT/ITeS sector.

"The project aims to bring information technology development to the cities in the northern part of Tamil Nadu. The complex with a floor area of 5.57 lakh square feet and 21 floors, will be inaugurated on November 22 by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (M K Stalin)," a release here said.

The building has all the necessary facilities for IT companies to function such as modern telecommunication facilities, uninterrupted high-voltage three-phase power connections and electrical drive facilities, elevators, sanitary facilities, fire safety, and building management facilities, CCTV cameras, 24X7 security, a restaurant, and a gymnasium.

"The building will house 6,000 IT professionals and has been built according to green building guidelines," the release said.

With the establishment of this new Tidel Park, the educated youth of the northern part of Tamil Nadu, especially the surrounding districts including Thiruvallur, will get employment and the socio-economic status of these districts will improve, the release added.

The chief minister will also issue orders for the allotment of sites in the park to various private IT companies during the opening ceremony.

Also, Stalin would inaugurate the Precision Engineering and Technology Centre at SIDCO Industrial Estate, Thirumudivakkam, Kancheepuram district, which has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 18.18 crore. Young engineers and college students would benefit from this project. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK KH