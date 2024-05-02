New tourist zone created in Ram Nagar forest division

Rishikesh, May 2 (PTI) A new tourist zone has been started in the Ram Nagar Forest Division where visitors can see all the wild animals that the Corbett landscape is known for such as tigers, leopards and elephants.

The zone has been named Kota tourist zone as it falls in the Kota range of the forest division, Ramnagar DFO Diganth Nayak told PTI here on Thursday. It is adjacent to the Sitabani tourist zone of the forest division, he said.

The entry and exit points of the new tourist zone spread over an area of 26 km have been kept at Bhandarpani Gate, he said.

Though operational since March 22, the opening of the new zone was a low key affair as the model code of conduct was in force, Nayak said.

The new tourist zone has already become a popular destination among visitors, he said. More than 6,000 tourists have already visited the new zone, the DFO said. Water bodies created in the zone are being used extensively by the wild animals, said the officer.