New train sanctioned on Guruvayur-Thrissur route: BJP state chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 17 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the central government has sanctioned a new train service on the Thrissur-Guruvayur route as requested by him last year.

In social media posts on X and Facebook, Chandrasekhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for sanctioning the new train service.

The BJP state president said that thousands of daily commuters and devotees travelling to Guruvayur Temple will benefit from this new service.

"Once again, the Modi government has delivered a practical solution that directly improves everyday life in Kerala.

"This is what #PoliticsOfPerformance looks like. Only the BJP/NDA can deliver development for all Malayalees," he said in his posts. PTI HMP ADB