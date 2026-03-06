New train service on Palakkad-Pollachi route approved by Centre: Union min Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday said that the Railway Ministry has granted Kerala's long-standing demand for a new train service on the Palakkad-Pollachi route.

In a Facebook post, Gopi, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, expressed gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw "for sympathetically considering the matter and taking prompt action for the convenience of the passengers".

Sharing a copy of a letter from the Railway minister, Gopi claimed that this development indicates that interventions by the BJP for the welfare of the people were bearing fruit.

The letter from Vaishnaw shared by Gopi along with his post states -- "Kindly refer to our discussion regarding introduction of a new train service between Palakkad and Pollachi (Tamil Nadu) for public convenience." "You would be pleased to know that introduction of a new MEMU train service between Palakkad and Pollachi has been approved." Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) are electric commuter trains operated by Indian Railways for short and medium-distance, connecting rural or semi-urban areas to larger cities. PTI HMP SA