New trauma care centre to be set up at DDMCH in Odisha's Keonjhar

Keonjhar (Odisha), Feb 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said a new trauma care centre will be set up at the Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in Keonjhar district.

Majhi was speaking at the 74th annual meet of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) state branch here.

He said the state government will take all the required measures to transform the medical college and hospital into a complete healthcare facility.

Majhi, who hails from Keonjhar, said many accidents take place in the district during mineral transportation and people have to go to either Cuttack or Bhubaneswar for trauma care.

"I give the assurance to people of setting up a trauma care centre at the hospital," he said.