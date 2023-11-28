New UP assembly rules banning phone, banners come into force; SP leaders protest wearing black

Lucknow: With a new set of rules prohibiting legislators from carrying phones, political posters or flags in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly coming into force on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party members on the first day of the winter session wore black clothes as a mark of protest – with one MLA pasting anti-government slogans on his kurta.

While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came wearing a white kurta-pajama paired with a black jacket, some of his party’s leaders were seen in black clothes from top to bottom.

The session of the state assembly is being conducted under new rules. It prohibits carrying mobile phones in the house, or carrying any flags and banners.

The legislators attending Tuesday’s proceedings in the assembly were not seen carrying mobile phones or any flags or banners.

The winter session of the state assembly began on Tuesday with the House paying tributes to sitting BJP MLA Ashutosh Tandon who died recently and other former members, before it was adjourned for the day.

When asked about his party legislators’ clothes, Leader of Opposition Yadav said "this was a protest against the government." "This is our opposition to the new rules. This opposition should be registered as they (the government) want to weaken democracy," Yadav told reporters outside the assembly.

"Rules are for strengthening democracy. After all, the public has elected us and sent us. It is our responsibility to raise questions on behalf of the public.

“In which democracy can the public’s questions not be raised?" Yadav said.

“The new rules have been brought to stop the opposition from speaking vocally. This will weaken democracy," he added.

Another senior SP leader Manoj Paras said, "BJP is destroying the democratic system. This House will last only for three days and the views of the members will remain unheard. That's why we have come wearing black clothes in protest." However, SP's Sudhakar Singh, who won the recent by-election in Ghosi assembly seat defeating BJP's Dara Singh Chauhan, a former UP minister, came wearing a pink scarf.

When asked why he did not wear black clothes, he said, "He was not aware of the plan but the 'gamchha' (scarf) is a symbol of victory and Rajput pride." In an official statement issued here on Saturday, it was stated that the assembly session will be conducted with new rules.

Under the new rules, the members will no longer be allowed to carry mobile phones in the House, the statement said. There will also be a ban on carrying flags and banners during the session, it said.

However, SP MLA from Bhadohi Zahid Jamal Baig pasted slogans on the caste census -- written on a paper -- on his kurta. The paper also contained slogans on a recent incident in which a Dalit boy in Jaunpur was allegedly forced to drink urine.

Baig, who came to the House on a bicycle, later told reporters, "The law and order situation in the state is bad but the government is still happy. This is our way of protesting." After the House was adjourned, Leader of Opposition Yadav was seen holding a discussion with his uncle Shivpal Yadav and party members in the assembly hall for about 10 minutes.