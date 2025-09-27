New UP does not brook oppression, injustice: Adityanath

Shravasti/Lucknow (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the "new" India's "new" Uttar Pradesh does not tolerate oppression, injustice, exploitation, or unrest. UP has now become the land of festivals, not disturbances, he said. Adityanath also inaugurated a temple at the Digambar Jain Temple complex in Shravasti.

He performed an aarti, toured the temple, and paid homage to the tradition of 24 Jain Tirthankaras, from Lord Rishabhdev to Lord Mahavir.

"Lord Rishabhdev was the first king of Ayodhya. After many generations in this tradition, Lord Shri Ram was born. King Bhagirath, who brought Mother Ganga to earth, and the great devotee King Dilip also belonged to this lineage. Lord Ram's elder son, Lav, made Shravasti the capital and gave new momentum to this region," he said, according to a press statement.

The chief minister also criticised those who try to disrupt celebrations, dampen enthusiasm, and create obstacles. Adityanath said UP is fortunate that 16 of the 24 Tirthankaras incarnated here.

Ayodhya and Kashi are renowned as the lands of Jain Tirthankaras. PTI NAV VN VN