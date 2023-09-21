New UP has recognised its potential, no longer weak state: Adityanath

Noida, Sep 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said "new" Uttar Pradesh has recognised its potential and is presenting itself to the world by changing its "scale into skills" at the launch of the first UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the first edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) being held from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart.

Adityanath was joined by a bevy of his state ministers including Nand Gopal Gupta, Rakesh Sachan, Brajesh Singh, Surya Pratap Shahi, Sanjay Nishad, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Dinesh Khatik and Daya Shankar Singh at the inaugural event.

In the last six years, Uttar Pradesh has moved from a “Bimaru” state (economically weak) to become a prosperous state, he claimed.

"It is also making an important contribution to the Indian economy. The new UP is presenting itself to the world today by changing its scale into skills now," Adityanath told the audience, comprising international participants from around 70 countries.

"This international trade show represents the sentiments of Uttar Pradesh that UP has achieved in the last 6 years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

More than 70,000 business-to-business buyers from 70 countries have registered for the trade show, he pointed out. Also, more than 2,000 exhibitors are participating in the trade show, Adityanath said.

He said that the arrival of such a large number of traders and buyers in this trade show will provide a new inspiration to more than 96 lakh MSME entrepreneurs of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that this trade show would be successful in presenting Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine of the Indian economy.

Welcoming the traders and buyers who came to the trade show, Adityanath said the UP government is running several programmes to encourage its traditional artisans, handicraftsmen and entrepreneurs.

He said that all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh have their own unique products.

"To give international recognition to these products, our government is running the 'One District One Product' scheme in the state. The result of this is that today GI tagging of 54 products of Uttar Pradesh has been done," he added. PTI KIS NB