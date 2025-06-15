'New UP of New India' to witness historic moment, says Yogi ahead of 60K police recruitment

Lucknow, Jun 15 (PTI) Ahead of the distribution of job letters to more than 60,000 police constables in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the “New Uttar Pradesh of New India” is set to witness a historic moment.

"'New Uttar Pradesh of New India' is going to witness a historic moment today. Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji will give appointment letters to 60,244 candidates selected in the largest police recruitment examination ever conducted by the world's largest police force in Lucknow today," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Under the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the resolution of 'Safe Uttar Pradesh' is being fulfilled. The dreams of the youth are coming true," Adityanath added. PTI NAV ARI ARI