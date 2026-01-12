New US envoy signals rapprochement, says India most essential to Washington

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Signalling an intent to rebuild strained ties, President Donald Trump's new ambassador to Delhi said on Monday that no country is as essential as India to the United States, and asserted that both sides are actively engaged to firm up a trade deal.

In his arrival speech, Sergio Gor also announced an invitation to New Delhi for a US-led strategic alliance, known as 'Pax Silica' on critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

The comments made just hours after he began work are seen as a welcome outreach by the Trump administration which has mounted pressure on India in recent months over tariffs and H1B visas.

"You and I have an incredible once in a lifetime opportunity to redefine diplomacy. What it can accomplish could be the most consequential global partnership of this century," Gor said addressing the US embassy employees.

"No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table," he said.

Gor, 38, also emphasised that the friendship between Trump and PM Narendra Modi is "real" and will help in resolving "differences", which have resulted in the worst phase in the relations in the last two decades.

The downturn began after Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Apart from the tariff issue, the relations witnessed a severe strain on a number of other issues that included Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.

"The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests, but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end," he said.

Gor also noted that India and the US are actively engaged on the proposed bilateral trade deal in remarks that came days after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested Washington was not very keen to seal the deal soon.

While talking about trade, the US envoy also recalled Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks that it will be a "year of reciprocity".

"We are raising the standard for diplomacy itself. That means fair trade, mutual respect, and shared security," Gor said.

"Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow." Gor, however, did not elaborate on whether it will be a telephonic call between the trade negotiators of the two sides. The envoy did not take questions after delivering his address to employees and a small number of invited journalists.

"India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," he said.

"And while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas, such as security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education, and health," he said.

Gor also touched upon the 'Pax Silica' initiative that the US launched last month. Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel and several other nations have joined it already.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month," he said.

"As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand in hand from the very start of this initiative." PTI MPB VJ DV DV