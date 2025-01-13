New version of anti-tank guided missile 'Nag Mk 2' tested successfully

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) India has successfully carried out field evaluation trials of indigenously-developed third-generation anti-tank guided missile Nag Mk-2.

The defence ministry said the trials were conducted recently at a firing range in Rajasthan's Pokhran in the presence of senior Army officers.

"Field evaluation trials of indigenously-developed Nag Mk 2, the third-generation anti-tank fire-and-forget guided missile, were successfully conducted recently at Pokhran field range in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Army," it said.

"During the three field trials, the missile systems destroyed precisely all the targets -- maximum and minimum range, thus validating its firing range," it said.

The Nag missile carrier version-2 was also field-evaluated.

"With this, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army and industry for the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for making the missile ready for induction into the Army. PTI MPB RC