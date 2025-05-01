New 'Viharam Grih' initiative to offer rest facilities for patient attendants

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Bringing relief to attendants of hospitalised patients, the Delhi government will soon launch ‘Viharam Grih’ -- a new initiative offering space to rest at city-run hospitals.

“Viharam Grih will be equipped with clean restrooms, proper bedding, and food facilities so that attendants no longer have to sleep on roads or in unsafe areas around hospital premises,” Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh told PTI.

He said 'Viharam Grih' is a very important project for patients and their families coming to government hospitals, and it will provide much-needed support.

“As a doctor myself, I’ve witnessed the hardships families endure during hospital stays. This initiative aims to offer them dignity and some comfort during these difficult times,” he added.

He said that the initiative is currently in the planning stage and will soon be launched as a pilot project. “We are working on it, and if successful, we will expand it to more city-run government hospitals." The facilities will be developed using a modular approach under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Singh said.

The initiative will begin as a pilot project at four government hospitals, including the Lok Nayak Hospital, where the facility is expected to accommodate around 500 people at a time.

“Our government is not just strengthening hospital infrastructure, but also paying close attention to every aspect that affects patient care and the well-being of their families,” the minister emphasised.

Existing buildings or cabins within hospital campuses will be utilised based on space availability. Where necessary, new structures -- either permanent or temporary --may be built, possibly towards the rear side of hospital premises.

The Delhi government aims to start operations within the next few months.