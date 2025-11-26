New villages sprouting along highways, outsiders claiming ancestral land: Manipur BJP MLA

Imphal, Nov 26 (PTI) A Naga BJP MLA of Manipur on Wednesday alleged that new villages were "sprouting along the highways" and that "outsiders" were claiming ancestral land in areas inhabited by the Zeliangrong community.

In a post on his official Facebook page, D Gangmei wrote, "Our concern now is the growing issue of infiltration and land encroachment in our areas where the Zeliangrong people reside, particularly in Manipur." "New villages are sprouting up along the highway, and outsiders are claiming ancestral land rights. As a peace-loving community, the Zeliangrong people feel targeted and vulnerable," Gangmei said.

Zeliangrong are part of the Naga community in Manipur.

Gangmei further alleged that the issue was linked to the presence of illegal immigrants.

"The real issue we are facing is illegal immigrants. Let’s go and see these highways — the Tamei side (in Naga-dominated Tamenglong district) and the Kangpokpi side. Lots of new villages. I don’t know where they come from. They are occupying our land and claiming it as their ancestral lands or something… especially in Manipur, land encroachment is happening in front of us," he said.

NH-37 passes through Tamenglong district, while NH-2 goes through the state's Kangpokpi district.

The MLA said the "silence" of the community on the matter was proving detrimental to its collective well-being.

"It’s time for the present generation to stand up and assert our rights, protecting our land and heritage. This issue demands attention and collective action to preserve our community’s future," he added. PTI COR MNB