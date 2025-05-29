New visa module now for Afghan nationals, can apply for Indian visas in 6 categories: MEA

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) There is a "new visa module" in place for Afghan nationals and they can apply for Indian visas in six categories, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

And these are medical visa, medical attendant visa, business visa, entry visa, student visa, and UN diplomatic visa, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters here in response to a query.

"We have a new module in place for Afghan nationals, new visa module now, in place for Afghan nationals. This was, I think, put in place last month," he said.

The old visa module has been discontinued, Jaiswal said.

"We have a new visa module now, in place for Afghan nationals, which came into effect on 29th April, so last month," he said.

All Afghan nationals can now apply for Indian visas in these six categories, the MEA spokesperson said.

"Afghan nationals who are in India on visas that were issued as per the old policy will have to now get it converted as per the new policy. They will have to approach the FRRO here in Delhi or in any other part of India, as the case may be," he said.

The new visa module will help strengthen India-Afghanistan people-to-people ties further, the MEA official said.