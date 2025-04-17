New waqf law against interest of Muslims, hope SC sets it aside, says Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday alleged that the Waqf (Amendment) Act was against the interests of the Muslim community and hoped the Supreme Court would set aside the legislation.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier that week after heated debates in both Houses. Multiple entities have moved the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the legislation.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed to stay certain key provisions of the contentious legislation, including the power to denotify properties declared as waqf by courts and the inclusion of non-Muslims in central Waqf councils and boards.

It was miffed over the inclusion of non-Muslims in the central waqf councils and boards and has asked the Centre whether it was willing to include Muslims in Hindu religious trusts.

In a post on X, the Mirwaiz said, "The Supreme Court asking some tough questions to the government on the Waqf (Amendment) Act and its interim stand that no new members will be added to Waqf boards and that 'Waqf-by-user' properties will not be denotified, is welcome.

"It gives hope to Muslims who look up to it as their last recourse for relief and justice. We hope the apex court revokes this biased and excessive Act which is against the interests of the vast Muslim community," he posted on the social media platform. PTI MIJ NSD NSD