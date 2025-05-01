New Waqf law respects highest values of Islam, but false narrative being created: Jitendra Singh

Raipur, May 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not only in the interest of deprived people belonging to Muslim community, but also respects the highest values of Islam.

Addressing a press briefing on the Waqf legislation in Raipur, Singh said that although the new legislation is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and justice, a false narrative is being spread that it is against the Muslim community.

"Waqf Board was introduced with an objective of upliftment and development of backward and underprivileged members of the (Muslim) community and support them. However, later some people with vested interests got associated with it, as a result of which around 31 per cent people from the Muslim community are still below the poverty line," he said.

Around 80 per cent assets of the Waqf Board are mired in corruption. Some people used Waqf properties to enhance their personal assets, and big malls and hotels were built on such properties, he said.

"Modi ji had said his government is committed to the welfare of the poor. This Act, brought under the inspiration of Modi ji, is not only in the interest of the deprived sections from the Muslim community, but also honours the highest values of Islam," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always followed the mantra - 'Justice to all, appeasement to none', right from Syama Prasad Mookerjee till today. The Act is a provision of giving justice rising above religion, class and giving equitable justice, he said.

"When we felt that some elements with vested interests have been trying to create a false narrative, then it was decided that it is BJP's responsibility to check this false narrative. Our party is not a family-based party where decisions are taken at the dining table or anywhere else. Whatever decision is taken in BJP is a collective decision," he said.

Addressing a gathering of intellectuals and people from Muslim community here later, Singh hit out at the Congress, accusing it of using the Muslim community only as a vote bank, promoting divisive thinking in the society and institutionalising the politics of appeasement.

"On the contrary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to remove the injustice done to the Muslim community by giving them dignity, rights and development. Those who ruled for decades never answered why even today 31 per cent of Indian Muslims are still living below the poverty line. The aim of Modi ji's leadership is to correct this imbalance," he said.

Referring to the Waqf properties and the controversies linked to it, Singh said that during the previous Congress-led UPA government ignored large-scale manipulation of Waqf lands.

"Waqf land was meant for the welfare of the poor, but today five-star hotels and malls have come up on it. Who benefited from this? Not the common Muslim. The previous government legalised land grabbing under the guise of religious provisions," the Union minister added.

The amended Wakf Act brought by the Modi government is aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and justice, he said.

"This law ensures that now any land claimed under Wakf will be publicly notified and objections, if any, will be heard before the competent authority. What problem can anyone have with this unless they have something to hide?" he asked.

Slamming those questioning the amendments, he said, "This is the same mindset that opposed the triple talaq law. When Muslim women are being given their rights, the government has been giving equal rights to women of all communities." PTI TKP NP