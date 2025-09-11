New wave of development sweeping Bihar: Piyush Goyal

Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) Asserting that Bihar is progressing steadily under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that a "new wave of development" is sweeping the state.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry said, be it railways, roadways, industrial growth or a plethora of welfare schemes, the NDA government has kept its promises both at the Centre and state.

Speaking to reporters here, Goyal said, "Bihar is progressing steadily under the leadership of the PM and the CM. The hard-working double-engine government is taking Bihar and the nation to an era of development, industrial growth and prosperity. A new wave of development is sweeping the state." The Union minister said this was in sharp contrast to the RJD's rule, which he said was "characterised by corruption and jungle raj".

"We are confident that the NDA will again form the government in the state with a thumping majority," he added.

Goyal said the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved two major infrastructure projects – a Rs 3,169-crore railway line and a Rs 4,447-crore highway -- for Bihar.

The doubling of the 177-km Bhagalpur-Dumka-Rampurhat railway line and the construction of the 82-km four-lane Mokama-Munger section of the Buxar-Bhagalpur high-speed corridor will ease transport woes in the state, he added.

Goyal also referred to the metro project under development, which he said would transform urban mobility in the state.

Further highlighting the Centre's welfare measures, Goyal said, "In 2014, the PM had promised to work for the deprived sections of society. He has fulfilled his resolve with unflinching, untiring dedication over the past 11 years. In the last 10 years, more than 25 crore people have come out of poverty under his leadership." The PM also guided his government with the vision that if the nation were to develop, the growth of eastern and northeastern states was essential, he said.

Be it providing free food grains to the people below the poverty line, direct monetary support to farmers, health services to over 60 crore individuals, establishment of medical colleges, free pucca housing to more than four crore poor people, widespread facilitation of electricity and LPG cylinders -- the list of welfare schemes is endless, he said.

He also mentioned the recent GST reforms, entailing the reduction of indirect tax slabs on a wide range of daily goods and services.

Goyal said, "GST reforms will bring joy to each and every section of society. With the lowering of prices, demand will increase -- creating employment and opportunities for businesses and taking growth on an upward trajectory." He asserted, "India and Bihar are progressing because of positive thinking and collective efforts under the leadership of the PM and the CM." Sharpening his attack on the opposition, Goyal alleged that parties such as the RJD have failed on every front.

They have realised the inevitability of their defeat and are now resorting to excuses, he said, condemning the recent incident of hurling of abuse at the late mother of the PM during Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga. PTI SKS ACD