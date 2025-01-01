New Year celebrations: 55 drunk drivers among over 450 traffic violators fined in Latur

Latur, Jan 1 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur took action against 461 people for indulging in traffic violations, of whom 55 were booked for drunk driving, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken during the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The police collected a fine of Rs 3.41 lakh from the offenders for overspeeding and other violations.

The drive was conducted across all 23 police stations in Latur district, for which checkpoints were set up.

It was carried out under the leadership of Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde. PTI COR NP