New Year: Majhi appeals to people to pledge for building a prosperous, developed Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on New Year 2025 and appealed to them to take a pledge to build a prosperous and developed Odisha.

In a video message, Majhi extended his greetings to the people of Odisha on New Year 2025.

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, this new year may bring joy, happiness, and propensity to everyone's life. Let's pledge to give our best contribution to building a prosperous and developed Odisha," the CM said.

Wishing the people of Odisha on new year, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo in a post on X said, "May this year bring you unparalleled peace and happiness. It is my earnest prayer to Prabhu Jagannath that each one of you experiences a year of immense blessings and tranquillity." "Warm greetings and best wishes for the New Year 2025. May Lord Jagannath bless everyone with happiness and prosperity," former Odisha chief minister and Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik wrote on X.

Large number of people visited popular tourist and picnic spots including Nandankanan Zoo and waterfalls. Tourism hotspots in the state, including waterfalls, lakes, hills, dams, rivers, and parks drew large crowds on Wednesday.

Huge numbers of devotees thronged major shrines of the state - Jagannath temple in Puri, Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar, Baladevjew Temple in Kendrapara, Maa Biraja temple in Jajpur, Maa Tarini temple in Keonjhar, Taratarini Peeth in Ganjam and Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur.

The devotees were seen making beelines before the shrines early this morning to start their new year with the darshan of the famous deities.

An official said that to ensure the safety of visitors, the state government has deployed adequate security personnel at tourist and picnic spots and divers at waterbodies frequently visited by tourists.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service personnel have also been kept on readiness to meet any eventuality, said the official.

The police are also keeping a strict vigil to restrict consumption of alcohol in tourist destinations and picnic spots.

Popular destinations, including Dhauli Hills, Sikharchandi Hill, Botanical Garden, Jayadev Vatika, and Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary in and around the capital city, also attracted large crowds.

Among others, Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur, Pradhanpat Waterfall in Deogarh, Sanaghagara and Badaghagara waterfalls in Keonjhar, Bhimkund in Mayurbhanj, and Daringbadi in Kandhamal were major attractions for tourists for picnic.

Meanwhile, At least six people were critically injured when two SUVs carrying picnickers collided head-on near Benuda Chhak in Kamarda area of Balasore district on Wednesday.

As per preliminary information, the mishap took place near Benuda Chhak on State Highway 57 when both the vehicles were headed towards picnic destinations, a police officer said. PTI BBM BBM RG