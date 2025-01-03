New Year party ends in arrest, proclaimed offender nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A 28-year-old man absconding in a murder and kidnapping case lodged in Dwarka has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Vicky Kumar alias Rituraj, a proclaimed offender, was celebrating New Year with his friends in northeast Delhi's Burari area when he was nabbed, they said.

According to the police, in 2018, Vicky Kumar and his brother-in-law, Bhushan Kumar Singh, hatched a plan to extort money from their colleague Sachin. The two kidnapped him and demanded a ransom. When their demands were not met, they killed him in Baba Haridas Nagar area.

"After committing the crime, Kumar fled to his native village, Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Although initially arrested, he was later released on bail. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he changed his address and went into hiding, avoiding court proceedings. In 2014, the court declared him a proclaimed offender," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Advertisment

He said police received a tip-off that he would be coming to Burari to celebrate New Year and nabbed him during a search.

"Upon interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in the kidnapping and murder and confessed to intentionally evading trial to avoid conviction," the DCP said. PTI BM BM VN VN