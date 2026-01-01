New Year's Eve action: Mumbai cops book 211 for drunk driving

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) More than 200 persons were booked for drunk driving on the eve of New Year in Mumbai, which was lower than figures in similar action on the last day of 2023 and 2024, a police official said on Thursday.

On the eve of 2024, a total of 283 drunk driving cases were registered, while it was 333 on the eve of 2025, he pointed out.

The drive by the traffic police, which saw the deployment of more than 1700 personnel at main and arterial roads along with barricades, started late Wednesday evening amid the city gearing up to welcome 2026, the official said.

"A total of 211 drivers were held in the special drunk driving action, which lasted till Thursday morning. Action was also taken against motorists for violating traffic norms etc, including riding without helmets, signal jumping, talking on mobile phones while driving, wrong side driving etc," he said.

"We also collected fines totalling Rs 1.31 cr. There was heavy police deployment on main roads, entry points of the city and places where revellers gather," the official informed.

Mumbai police, in a post on X, said commissioner Deven Bharti visited Marine Drive and Girgaon Chowpatty on Wednesday evening to check New Year security arrangements.

He also visited the police's main control room to "review city-wide security and ongoing developments in the New Year", the social media post added. PTI DC BNM