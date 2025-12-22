New Year's Eve cruise to offer glimpse of India's lone active volcano

Sri Vijaya Puram, Dec 22 (PTI) People will be able to enjoy New Year's Eve, witnessing India's only active volcano, with the Andaman and Nicobar administration planning a cruise voyage to the Barren Island.

The cruise will depart the Haddo Wharf in Sri Vijaya Puram at 9 pm on December 31, and is scheduled to return by 2 pm on January 1, offering passengers a view of the island in a perfect blend of adventure, celebration, and natural grandeur, an official said.

Besides exotic food, there will be music and other fun activities on board MV Swaraj Dweep to celebrate the new year, he said.

"This sea voyage will ensure a rare close-up view of the Barren Island, and an unforgettable countdown to the new year under the stars. With a capacity of 1,200 passengers, the cruise has already witnessed an overwhelming public response," he added.

Passengers can opt for multiple travel classes based on comfort and budget preferences, while onboard catering services will be available throughout the journey, the official said.

The Directorate of Shipping Services (DSS) will operate the cruise, and tickets can be booked on its website, he said.

Ticket prices start at Rs 3,180 per person, and go up to Rs 8,310, he said.

Nearly 140 km away from Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) by sea, Barren Island lies at the junction of the Indian and Burmese tectonic plates.

The total area of Barren Island is 8.34 sq km, and the nearest habitation is Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Narcondam Lookout Post.

According to government data, the first eruption at Barren Island was recorded in 1787, followed by mild eruptions in 1991, 2005, 2017, 2022, and September and November this year. PTI SN SOM