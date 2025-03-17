New Zealand joins Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as 50th member

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) New Zealand has officially joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure as its 50th member.

The announcement was made during New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's official visit to India.

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is a global alliance focused on strengthening infrastructure systems against climate and disaster risks.

With 43 member countries and seven partner organisations, it promotes knowledge-sharing, research, and investment in disaster-resilient infrastructure.

The coalition is supported by a secretariat based in New Delhi. PTI GVS GVS SZM SZM