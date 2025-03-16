New Zealand PM Luxon arrives on 5-day India visit

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday began a five-day visit to India with a focus on deepening the bilateral trade and economic ties.

On Monday, Luxon will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will attend the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest.

Days ahead of the trip, the New Zealand prime minister said he will push for a comprehensive economic partnership with India and explore ways to strengthen bilateral security ties.

Luxon is visiting India from March 16 to 20 in his first trip to the country as the prime minister. He is accompanied by one of the largest delegations a New Zealand prime minister has ever travelled with.

The visiting leader was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister SP Singh Baghel.

"What I'm looking for is just a much more comprehensive economic partnership and how we'd move that forward, Luxon said last week, adding, "I am determined that we are going to change the trading relationships with India big time." The New Zealand PM also described India as an "important" power in the Indo-Pacific "India is an important power in the Indo-Pacific and I will discuss with Prime Minister Modi what more we can do together to maintain peace and prosperity in our region," he said.

Luxon said travelling with a senior business delegation will help increase trade and business opportunities and promote New Zealand as an investment destination.

The delegation accompanying the New Zealand PM comprise ministers, senior business leaders, a community delegation of prominent Kiwi Indians and several parliamentarians.

Luxon will also visit Mumbai from March 19 to 20 before returning to Wellington.