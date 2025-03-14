New Zealand PM, several foreign ministers to participate in Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, foreign ministers of at least 18 countries, top executives of several global firms and foreign policy experts will converge in the national capital next week for the annual Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Luxon are scheduled to jointly inaugurate the 10th edition of the conclave to be held from March 17 to 19.

In a first, a delegation including a senior security official from Taiwan is expected to participate in the deliberations, reflecting growing cooperation between the two sides in the last few years, people familiar with the matter said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will be among the high-profile foreign dignitaries to speak at the conference, officials said.

His visit to India comes as the US is stepping up efforts towards a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.

Foreign ministers of Slovania, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Sweden, Slovak Republic, Bhutan, Maldives, Norway, Thailand, Antigua and Barbuda, Peru, Ghana, Hungary and Mauritius will also attend the conference.

Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Martinez Diaz and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Philippines Enrique A Manalo will also attend.

In various sessions, the participants will discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Raisina Dialogue will also witness participation of representatives from several countries including former heads of State and heads of government, captains of industry, technology leaders, scholars on strategic affairs and experts from leading think tanks.

In the past nine years, the Raisina Dialogue has grown in stature and profile. PTI MPB DIV DIV