Kochi, Oct 8 (PTI) A newborn baby girl was found dead in a plastic bag on the roadside at Perumbavoor near here, police said on Sunday.

A passerby saw the body in the bag and informed the police.

"The female child is suspected to be around 25 days old," they said.

Police have initiated a probe to identify who abandoned the baby in the bag. PTI RRT RRT KH