Kushinagar: A day-old baby boy has gone missing from the special newborn care unit of Kushinagar Medical College here, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, Pradeep Kumar's wife Reena delivered the child on Tuesday evening. The newborn was shifted to the special newborn care unit after a nurse claimed that he has breathing issues.

On Wednesday morning, when Pradeep went to see his son, the baby was missing from the ward despite his name being listed in the register.

The family informed police and protested in the hospital, accusing a staff nurse for the infant going missing.

Police have questioned nurses and guards on duty.

Later, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth Verma and Padrauna Circle Officer (CO) also visited the hospital for inquiry.

ASP Verma said the disappearance is a "serious matter" and the probe has been assigned to the CO.

Despite searches, the missing infant has so far not been traced.