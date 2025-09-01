Newborn baby of gang rape survivor dies in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) The newborn daughter of a gang rape survivor died in Varanasi, with police now planning to identify the biological father of the girl through a DNA test, officials said on Monday.

The girl appears to have choked to death after drinking milk on Sunday, within days of being born at a city hospital, they said.

With this, the gang rape survivor said, her last ray of hope is extinguished.

Police said she was gang-raped by seven men in December 2024. All of them have been apprehended.

The woman gave birth to a girl on August 25. She said that on August 31, she fed milk to her daughter, applied 'kajal' and laid her down. Shortly after, the girl started vomiting, got hiccups and then died.

"I thought that I will make the girl capable by educating her and will spend my life through her support. But now that hope is also gone," she said.

After giving birth to the girl a few days earlier at Pandit Deen Dayal Hospital, she said would be the girl's mother as well as father.

SHO of Chaubepur police station Ajit Kumar Verma said milk got stuck in the girl's throat and she died. "A DNA test of the girl will be done," he said.

Verma said five accused, including a minor, had already been caught. Another man was arrested last Friday. On Sunday, police arrested the last wanted person and sent him to jail, he added. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY