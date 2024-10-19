Newborn boy found abandoned in Bhiwandi

Thane, Oct 19 (PTI) A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the bushes in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Passersby found the baby lying in the bushes behind a temple in the Bhadwad locality on Thursday morning and alerted the police, an official said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under section 93 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years of age by parent or person having care of it.) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, he said. PTI COR ARU