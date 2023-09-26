Newborn boy swapped with girl in govt hospital, man lodges plaint; probe ordered

Bhubaneswar, Sep 26 (PTI) A man in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday alleged that his newborn son was swapped with a girl child in a government hospital, prompting the authorities to order an investigation into the complaint.

Advertisment

The man and his family refused to accept the girl child and demanded a DNA test to ascertain her biological parents.

The hospital authorities said that the attendant concerned probably had given the information wrong to the family by mistake.

Pranakrushna Parija from Rajkanika area alleged that his family was informed by the hospital staff that his wife gave birth to a male child at about 10.30 pm on Monday night, but a girl child was handed over to her.

Advertisment

Parija also claimed that several others including security guards posted at the hospital had also heard it when a labour room staff informed the family about his wife delivering a male child.

However, he also said that a doctor later clarified that the attendant had given that information by mistake.

Admitting that the allegation was serious, Director of Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo said preliminary investigation revealed that the complainant’s wife had delivered a girl child.

Advertisment

It could be a slip of the tongue on the part of the attendant, who said it was a boy while informing the family members waiting outside the labour room, he said.

The director, however, said that he has formed a committee, led by the Medical Superintendent, to conduct a probe.

“Efforts are made to convince the couple. If the complainant is not convinced, the matter will be referred to the police and if necessary, steps will be taken to conduct a DNA test to ascertain the biological parents of the child,” the director said.

Parija also lodged a complaint to the police in this connection. PTI AAM AAM NN