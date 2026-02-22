Newborn death: Kerala SHRC orders probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22 (PTI) The Kerala SHRC has ordered a probe into the recent death of a newborn during a C-section at a district hospital in nearby Nedumangad, officials said on Sunday.

Kerala State Human Rights Commission Chairperson Alexander Thomas directed the District Medical Officer to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within one month.

The action was taken based on a complaint lodged by an activist demanding that a criminal case be registered against the doctor allegedly responsible for the incident, a SHRC statement said here.

The state government had already suspended a consultant doctor of the state-run hospital in connection with the case.

Dr Bindhu Sundar, who was serving in the gynaecology department of the Nedumangad district hospital, had been placed under suspension pending inquiry.

According to a government order, the disciplinary action was taken in view of allegations of medical negligence related to the newborn's death and bribery charges that surfaced through visual media reports.

She was suspended with immediate effect, subject to a detailed inquiry and further disciplinary proceedings, the order said.