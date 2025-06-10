Newborn dies at Delhi hospital, relatives held for assaulting doctor

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A group of attendants allegedly assaulted a female doctor at the Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital in Rohini following the death of a newborn, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on June 9 when the doctor from the obstetrics and gynaecology department was on her way from the OPD section to perform her duties in Ward No. 12.

“The doctor was suddenly intercepted and physically assaulted by four to five women who were attendants of a patient named Sonia, who was admitted to Ward No. 11 for delivery,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel said.

The women allegedly pulled the doctor's hair, attempted to tear her clothes, and manhandled her on hospital premises.

The doctor was later treated for injuries sustained during the assault, the officer added.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused women were enraged after Sonia's newborn had died earlier that morning.

In a fit of grief and rage, they allegedly targeted the doctor, holding her responsible for the tragedy.

A case was registered at North Rohini Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS, he added.

“All five women involved in the incident have been identified and released after being charged under the relevant legal provisions,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) doctors condemned the incident and, in a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, demanded justice for the victim.

According to the FAIMA letter, the doctor was almost strangulated, ‘her kurta was torn’ and there were visible nail marks all over her body, clearly indicating a ‘violent and targeted attack’.

The letter demanded the suspension and legal action against those responsible, including any personnel involved in covering up the incident.

The association also called for the deployment of a dedicated security team in all Delhi government hospitals, especially emergency departments and hostels. PTI SSJ SLB SSJ MPL MPL