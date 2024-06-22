Newborn dies at hospital in J-K's Ramban, inquiry ordered

Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) A newborn died at a government hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday, as the hospital authorities ordered an inquiry and suspended four junior staff nurses following accusations of medical negligence.

A pregnant woman from Pogal was admitted in the district hospital on Thursday. She gave birth to a healthy baby through caesarean on Friday, the officials said.

They said the infant was shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit due to medical complications and died during treatment.

The woman's relatives, including her husband, alleged that the baby died due to negligence by the paramedical staff.

The hospital administration took note of the allegations and placed four junior staff nurses under suspension and also constituted a three-member team of doctors for a thorough inquiry with a directive to submit its report by Sunday, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS SZM