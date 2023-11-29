Newborn dies while being shifted to GMC Budaun due to fire at Bareilly hospital

Bareilly (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A newborn admitted to the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) at the district women's hospital here died while being shifted to the Government Medical College Budaun due to a fire in the ward.

The Bareilly district administration has ordered a probe into the matter.

Chief Medical Superintendent Tribhuvan Prasad said the fire broke out in the SNCU ward due to a short circuit, leading to suspension of medical services.

He said five of the 11 newborns admitted to the SNCU ward were referred to the Budaun Medical College. One of the five newborns died on the way while they were being taken to the Budaun facility by an ambulance, Prasad said.

The chief medical Superintendent said amid chaos, five children were taken to private hospitals by their relatives, while one was discharged from the hospital.

Bareilly District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, who visited the SNCU ward of the district women's hospital on Wednesday, said he has ordered Chief Medical Officer Vishram Singh to investigate the incident.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College (GMC), Budaun, C P Singh, said five children were referred from Bareilly.

Among them, the child of a woman named Shabana died on the way, he added.

He said as the condition of three of the four children worsened, they were referred to the Saifai Medical College.

A child is being treated at the Budaun Medical College, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Yadav, Head of Pediatrics Department of the Saifai Medical College, said the condition of the three children who were referred from the Budaun Medical College remains critical and they have been admitted to the ICU. PTI COR CDN AS CK