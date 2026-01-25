Newborn found abandoned at wayside eatery in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) A newborn baby was found abandoned at a wayside eatery in Thiruvalla here on Sunday morning, police said.

Officials said a baby boy, suspected to have been born a few days ago, was found abandoned at the eatery in Kuttoor, Thiruvalla, around 5 am.

The wayside eatery functions close to the owner’s house.

He noticed the baby crying when he opened the shop in the morning and informed neighbours, who alerted the Thiruvalla police.

Police reached the spot and shifted the child to Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital, an official said.

An investigation has been launched to trace those who abandoned the child at the eatery, police added.

In a similar incident, a boy aged around two years was found abandoned on a train in Kochi on Saturday.

Railway police received information about the child, who was found alone on the Pune–Ernakulam Express.

He was rescued and taken to the Ernakulam Railway Police Station, an official said.

The child will be shifted to a children’s home after consulting the District Child Welfare Committee, the officer added. PTI TBA TBA KH