Newborn found abandoned on bus in Indore; hunt underway for parents

Indore, Oct 28 (PTI) A newborn baby was abandoned by an unidentified couple onboard a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, police said.

The couple left the 15-day-old infant on the bus at Sarvate bus stand and quietly alighted, said Sanju Kamle, in-charge of the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station.

"After being alerted by the bus driver and conductor, we rescued the baby. The child will be sent to the hospital for a health check-up," he said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has been informed, and a search is underway for the couple, the official said.