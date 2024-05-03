Newborn found dead in plastic bag: Kerala Child Rights Commission registers case

Kochi, May 3 (PTI) The Kerala State Child Rights Commission registered a case on Friday into the incident where a newborn was found dead, covered in a plastic bag on the street of a posh residential area here.

After visiting the Panampilly Nagar locality where the incident occurred, K V Manoj Kumar, the chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, also directed the city police commissioner to file a detailed report on the incident.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Commission stated that if someone is unable to care for their children, abandoning or killing them should never be an option.

"There are various government systems in place to ensure their protection, such as Ammathottil or Children's Homes. These institutions provide a secure environment for children to grow up safely and thrive," Kumar said.

Ammathottil is an electronic cradle functioning under the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, aiming to provide better life conditions for destitute and abandoned children.

Earlier in the day, conservancy workers of Kochi Corporation found the body of the child along the street in Panampilly Nagar and alerted the police.

Launching an investigation, the police said that a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody after being traced using the address on the Amazon delivery packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown.

According to the police, the woman, suspected to be a victim of sexual assault, delivered a baby in the early hours of Friday in her apartment bathroom and allegedly threw the newborn on the street in front of her flat complex.

She had allegedly concealed her pregnancy from her parents. PTI RRT TGB SS