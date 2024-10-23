Newborn found dead in water tank in Rajasthan

Sikar, Oct 23 (PTI) A 19-day-old child was found dead in a water tank in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The boy was sleeping on a cot near his grandmother on Tuesday night. When the woman woke up at night, she found that her grandson was missing, they said.

When the family members searched for him, they found him dead in a tank near the bathroom, the police said, adding that the body has been shifted to a mortuary.

Ac case of murder has been registered against unknown person and the matter is being investigated, they said. PTI COR SDA NB