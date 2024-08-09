Newborn found partially eaten by stray dogs on Telangana hospital premises

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) A newborn baby was found partially eaten by stray dogs on the premises of a state-run hospital in Warangal district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The policemen manning a police outpost at the hospital found stray dogs eating the newborn at a secluded place in the hospital premises and chased away the canines, a police official said.

It was not clear whether the baby was alive or dead and how it came to be in that spot, the official said adding that they were examining CCTV footage.

The police are investigating whether someone abandoned the newborn at the hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. PTI VVK SJR ANE