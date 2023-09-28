Newborn girl found abandoned in bushes in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Sep 28 (PTI) A newborn girl wrapped in a polythene bag was found abandoned in bushes near the Tejli stadium here, police said on Thursday.

The baby was spotted on Tuesday evening by a woman who was walking near the stadium, the police said.

The woman and her husband took the infant to a hospital and the police were informed about the matter, they added.

A case has been registered in the matter against unknown persons under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The CCTV footage of the area where the girl was found is being checked to gather clues about the person who abandoned her there, they added.

District Child Protection Officer Ranjan Sharma along with other officials reached the Civil Hospital to visit the newborn.

Sharma said various tests were being conducted to check the health condition of the newborn. PTI COR SUN RPA