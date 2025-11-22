Newborn girl found dead in UP village

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) A newborn girl was found dead at a village here, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances leading to her death, officials said on Saturday.

Behat Circle Officer S N Vaibhav told PTI that police received information about the body of an infant found at Baghuwala village under the Mirzapur police station area late on Friday evening.

A team reached the spot, took the body into custody and initiated legal proceedings, including an autopsy, Vaibhav said.

Earlier, members of a local cow-protection group found the baby girl lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a primary health centre, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The infant appeared to have died due to excessive bleeding, the doctors said.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas to identify who abandoned the child.