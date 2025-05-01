Newborn girl's body found

Thane, May 1 (PTI) The body of a newborn girl was found at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

A passerby noticed the body lying near a public toilet located close to a company on Wednesday, an official of Kalwa police station said.

After being informed, a police team collected the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint filed by a citizen, the police have registered an FIR under section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified person, he said. PTI COR NP